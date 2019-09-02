hurricane dorian

5 people have died in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, prime minister says

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the region as a Category 4 storm.

Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress. He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow.

He said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," he said.

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

The center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Disney World parks closing early Tuesday as Dorian approaches
Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Pedestrian struck, killed on Long Island; driver in custody
Labor Day parade canceled after firework devices found near route
Masked man killed during shootout with police in NYC backyard
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
Show More
LI police officer helps woman who went into labor on Labor Day
Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
4 dead, 29 missing after boat erupts in flames off California coast
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News