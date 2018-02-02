WEATHER

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter!

EMBED </>More Videos

Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck had different Groundhog Day prognostications.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, "the immortal Punxsutawney Phil", woke up early to make his prediction.

Punxsutawney Phil's handlers announced at sunrise Friday that the prognosticator saw his shadow, meaning he predicts six more weeks of winter.
EMBED More News Videos

Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction for the rest of winter during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob.



New York's Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring!
EMBED More News Videos

Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring!



Mayor Bill de Blasio did not attend again this year after dropping a stand-in groundhog "Charlotte" back in 2014. Charlotte died several days after the fall. City Comptroller Scott Stringer did the honors this year.

Which rodent do you believe?

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times, including last year. No records exist for the remaining years.

The illustrious rodent has become such a huge draw, especially since the release of the 1993 film Groundhog Day, that the "Inner Circle" that plans for about 51 weeks out of the year to make sure the event runs smoothly.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpunxsutawney philaccuweathergroundhog dayNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News