Weather

Rain ends late with a mix of breezy clouds and sun on New Years Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain ends late on Monday.

Coastal flood advisories were in effect for southern Westchester County and parts of Long Island, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for some northern counties in New York state.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Rainy and windy with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 49.

Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.



Thursday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 47.

Friday
A few showers with a high of 52.

Saturday
Clouds to sun with a high of 54.



Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 45.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billboard crashes down on Bronx shopping center parking lot
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Show More
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
More TOP STORIES News