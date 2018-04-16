WEATHER

Rainstorm sparks flooding across New York area, fallen tree traps teen in home

Monday's rainstorm and whipping winds caused trees to topple over and take down power lines in the process throughout the area.

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Monday's rainstorm dumped rain heavy and fast, sparking flash flooding while whipping winds toppled trees that snapped power lines in the process throughout the area.

In one case, a 13-year-old boy was briefly trapped inside his home in Mount Vernon by a fallen tree. It happened Monday morning on Nuber Avenue. The boy was not hurt.

The tree from a neighbor's backyard crashed into the side of the house at about 7 a.m., narrowly missing the boy's bedroom.

"I remember just sleeping, then hearing my bed shaking and a loud boom," said the teen, Ian Sharps Jr. The fire department helped him get down from the third floor.
PHOTOS: Flooding and wind damage around the Tri-State


Multiple power poles were also down near Cornell and Leland avenues in the Clason Point section of the Bronx.

Utility crews were on the scene to help make it safe for residents.

Flooding was also a problem across much of the area, including New York City as a waterfall of rain created a dangerous situation at the 145th Street and Broadway subway station.



In Central Park, the 66th Street transverse was so flooded that water came rushing into a bus.

There was also severe flooding reported in Newark. Water appeared to pool as high as halfway up the tires of vehicles passing through the area.

Other motorists near Virginia Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue were not as fortunate. They became stuck in their vehicles and had to be rescued by authorities.

There were also reports of cars stuck on Westfield Road. Some people had to walk through an estimated three feet of water.

Notorious flood-prone areas also became trouble spots in Hoboken. Councilwoman Emily Jabbour tweeted photos from 9th and Madison as the water was rising.



Further south, a bolt of lightning took part of the roof off of a hotel on Main Street in Bay Head. No one was hurt.

The heavy rain moved out of the area in the afternoon, giving way to clouds and some peeks of sun.
The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

