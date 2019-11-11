AccuWeather: Record-challenging cold to grip New York City area

While the snow should not amount to much more than a coating in the city, areas to the far north and west in the higher elevations could get an inch or two.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Turning colder with a high of 49 dropping to the low 20s.
Wednesday
Brisk and colder with a high of 34.
Thursday
Still cold with a high of 40.
Friday
Not as cold with a high of 49.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 46.
Monday
Showers possible. High 51.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts