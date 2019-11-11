Weather

AccuWeather: Record-challenging cold to grip New York City area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday as the coldest air of the season will be arriving. Some rain along the cold front may end as snow in the afternoon as temperatures tumble.

While the snow should not amount to much more than a coating in the city, areas to the far north and west in the higher elevations could get an inch or two.

snowfall forecast



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Turning colder with a high of 49 dropping to the low 20s.

Wednesday

Brisk and colder with a high of 34.

Thursday
Still cold with a high of 40.

Friday
Not as cold with a high of 49.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 44.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 46.

Monday
Showers possible. High 51.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


