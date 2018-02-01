WEATHER

Frigid Minneapolis temps could bring record cold for Super Bowl Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans will have to face frigid Minneapolis temperatures to get to Super Bowl LII. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

When the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, temperatures outside the stadium could make Minneapolis the coldest host city ever for the big game.

Luckily for players, US Bank Stadium is domed and temperature controlled, but the frigid weather could make for difficult travel for fans.

According to AccuWeather, the normal high for Feb. 4 in Minneapolis is 26 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Jordan Root expects this Super Bowl Sunday to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

The coldest Super Bowl host city is Pontiac, Michigan. Super Bowl XVI was played between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals at the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 24, 1982. The high temperature on that day was 16 degrees.

The coldest temperature at kickoff time for a Super Bowl played outdoors was 39 degrees for Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Miami Dolphins at Tulane Stadium in 1972.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersportssuper bowl 52Philadelphia EaglesNew England PatriotsaccuweathercoldSuper Bowlnfl
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News