Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii

Most of the rain fell in just 24 hours, leading water levels to rise 5-8 feet above the average level along the north shore of the island. (AccuWeather)

A record 28 inches of rain has fallen on Kauai, Hawaii causing flash flooding and landslides leading the U.S. Army and National Guard to airlift over 220 people to safety on Monday after the rains subsided.

According to AccuWeather, dozens of people were briefly stranded without food at a Red Cross shelter on Sunday due to flooding. Several homes and roads have been completely destroyed.

Most of the rain fell in just 24 hours from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, leading water levels to rise 5-8 feet above the average level along the north shore of the island.
