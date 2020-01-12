Weather

Record warmth again Sunday, but change is coming

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Record warmth was officially reached once again on Sunday after we hit 67 degrees, but changes are coming behind a front heading our way that will trigger showers and gusty wind.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Windy and warm with a high of 64.

Monday
Much cooler with a high of 48.

Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mild clouds with a high of 54.

Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 50.

Friday
Bright and brisk with a high of 38.

Saturday
Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 39.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

