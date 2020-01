Record warmth again Sunday, but change is coming

EMBED >More News Videos Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Record warmth was officially reached once again on Sunday after we hit 67 degrees, but changes are coming behind a front heading our way that will trigger showers and gusty wind.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Windy and warm with a high of 64.Much cooler with a high of 48.PM shower with a high of 48.Mild clouds with a high of 54.Windy and chillier with a high of 50.Bright and brisk with a high of 38.Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 39.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app