Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and warm with a high of 64.
Monday
Much cooler with a high of 48.
Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 48.
Wednesday
Mild clouds with a high of 54.
Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 50.
Friday
Bright and brisk with a high of 38.
Saturday
Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 39.
