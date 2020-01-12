Weather

Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Record warmth is possible again and it will be another mild day on Sunday, but changes are coming behind a front heading our way that will trigger showers and gusty wind.

Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.


Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Windy and warm with a high of 64.

Monday
Much cooler with a high of 48.

Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mild clouds with a high of 54.

Thursday
Windy and chillier with a high of 50.

Friday
Bright and brisk with a high of 38.

Saturday
Possible rain, ice or snow with a high of 39.

