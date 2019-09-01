Residents in southeast US brace for impact of Dorian

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WABC) -- With Hurricane Dorian now a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm, officials in several states along the coast are warning residents to prepare for its unpredictable path.Much of Florida is still within the cone of uncertainty, and people are boarding up houses, buildings and storefronts in preparation.The slow-crawling storm wa predicted to take until Monday afternoon to pass over the Bahamas, and then turn sharply and skirt up the U.S. coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents along that state's densely populated Atlantic coast to take the storm extremely seriously, saying "We're not out of the woods yet."He noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula."That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds," DeSantis said. "That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant."In Miami, Carmen Segura said she had installed hurricane shutters at her house, bought extra gas and secured water and food for at least three days. She felt well prepared and less worried, given the latest forecasts, but still was uneasy given the storm's unpredictability."Part of me still feels like: So, now what?" Segura said.South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, mobilizing state resources to prepare for potential storm effects. President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was brief late Saturday about the storm.The hurricane upended some Labor Day holiday weekend plans in the U.S.: Major airlines allowed travelers to change their reservations without fees, big cruise lines rerouted their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors. Disney World and Orlando's other resorts held off announcing any closings.----------