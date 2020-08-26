weather

'Rising Risk' examines threat posed to lower Manhattan by higher sea levels

Lee Goldberg hosts "Rising Risk," an examination of the threat posed to lower Manhattan by rising sea levels.

Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- When Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, it changed everything New York City thought it knew about storms.

The storm left behind a trail of damage that put climate change into sharp focus. Scientists say Sandy's catastrophic flooding was made worse by rising sea levels.

The "Rising Risk" TV special and docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Impacts include Sandy-like flooding during smaller storms and possible daily tidal flooding in some waterfront areas.

Lower Manhattan is especially vulnerable to the problem of sea-level rise. It's the home of Wall Street and a large business district. It also has a large residential population. A number of high-rise towers and NYCHA developments sit just steps from the water there. Nearby hospitals had to evacuate when Sandy sent water from the East River spilling into their basements.

"Rising Risk" examines the efforts to protect this area. There are a wide range of options, from rethinking parks at the water's edge to redesigning buildings so they can keep working even if they flood.


Part one of our four-part "Rising Risk" docuseries premieres on Friday, Sept 4, with a new episode dropping each subsequent Friday in September. Watch the docuseries on our connected TV apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV..
