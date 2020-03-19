spring

First day of spring in 2020: Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Break out the flowers: Spring is here!

As New Yorkers are stuck inside because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to share some of our favorite scenes around the city in honor of the first day of Spring.

Spring is New York City is beautiful - don't forget that. Let's all have hope for better times. Stay healthy and safe!

Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weathernew york citymanhattanaccuweatherin our backyardweatherspringoriginals
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
    Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
    Fashion expert reveals 6 spring 2020 fashion trends to buy now
    Tips for getting the best deals on Spring Break travel
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Live: Gov. Murphy updates COVID-19 cases in NJ
    LIVE: Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
    Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
    Nassau County: 293 COVID-19 cases, 15 new, plus 3rd death
    Coronavirus cases in NYC nears 2,500
    De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
    Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
    Show More
    Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
    AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
    Wall Street swings up and down as volatility retains grip
    NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
    More TOP STORIES News