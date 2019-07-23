Severe storms bring torrential rain, damaging winds to Tri-State area

Rain fell at the rate of 1 - 2 inches per hour, and the storms prompted a flash flood warning for much of the region.
Wind gusts of at least 60 miles an hour were reported in some spots.
More than a dozen cars were flooded in one part of Brooklyn when rain left streets submerged.
#BREAKING: #FlashFlooding inundates block in #Gowanus section of #Brooklyn, flooding more than a dozen cars. @nycemergencymgt on scene. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/u1K0aE0iFM— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 23, 2019
In New Jersey, some roads were reported to be impassable due to downed trees.
Over 300,000 customers in the state were left without power. Over 99,000 of them were in Monmouth County, due to a downed utility pole and power lines.
Governor Phil Murphy said restoration of power may take up to several days for some customers.
The heavy rain also resulted in water pouring onto subway platforms in Brooklyn.
One year later, same issue still happening pic.twitter.com/KHSYqApZhG— Alexis Smith (@AlexisC_Smith) July 22, 2019
Last week's storms caused flooding at the Court Square-23rd Street subway station in Queens that was captured in a viral video.
