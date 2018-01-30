WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms cause damage across area

Josh Einiger has more on the storm damage from Manor Heights.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding caused damage throughout the New York Area on Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

There were several reports of flooded streets and downed trees and power lines.
Josh Einiger reports on the storm damage in Wood-ridge, New Jersey.



Officials reported trees down across Staten Island. More than 10,000 customers on Staten Island lost power at one point due to the storm.

The storms also led to a miserable commute - there were big backups on the New Jersey Turnpike as well as airport delays.

AJ Ross has more from Ridgefield:

AJ Ross has more from Ridgefield.


The Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island was evacuated due to the severe weather threat. The 3-day festival was scheduled to resume over the weekend.

The storms will fall apart overnight, though it will remain humid with temperatures dipping down to the low 70s.
The storms will fall apart overnight, though it will remain humid with temperatures dipping down to the low 70s.

