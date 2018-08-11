Video shows rain pouring onto a Union Square subway station platform during this morning's storm https://t.co/DPHB6CKuxZ pic.twitter.com/jYIvJ7MYFY — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 11, 2018

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours Saturday sparked a house fire in New Jersey and cause widespread flooding throughout the Tri-State area -- and forecasters say there's more to come.A lightning strike around 7:30 a.m. may have sparked a house fire in Edison, New Jersey, officials said.The two-story house on Sarah Court suffered extensive damage, the homeowners' family told Eyewitness News.Flooding caused headaches for commuters in and around New York City. Video from Union Square Subways Station in Manhattan shows rainwater pouring onto the platform.Video also shows drivers navigating a flooded FDR drive.In New Jersey, Several cars were reportedly stuck in the water on Route 22 in North Plainfield.Conditions do not appear to be improving anytime soon. A Flash Flood Watch is in out until 8 a.m. Sunday. Heavier showers and thunderstorms tonight could lead to flash flooding, and this unsettled pattern could continue into Tuesday with the risk of localized downpours.Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.Sunday will be rather cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Sunday night will be cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around.Expect more clouds than sun on Monday. It'll be humid with a shower or thunderstorm, any of which could be on the heavy side.We'll have more of the same on Tuesday with clouds and breaks of sun, along with humidity and a shower or thunderstorm around. There are finally some signs of drying out by Wednesday before the thunder threat returns later in the week.