Severe weather doesn't put damper on Pride festivities on 'Pride Island'

Pride Island and Pride festivities at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe storms....but rain isn’t getting these guys down....they’re taking refuge under the W. Side Highway overpass until it’s all clear...hopefully soon @JeffSmithABC7 @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #worldpride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/6fZXGRm5C6 — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday kicks off the event millions of people have been waiting for - New York City's Pride March. It is the biggest pride celebration in the world.While other world pride events are already underway, there was a slight delay in the 'Pride Island' festivities at Pier 97.At 71 years old, Grace Jones was beaming with pride as she took the stage on Manhattan's West Side. Saturday's performances marked the start of the two-day music celebration. Madonna is set to take the stage Sunday night.Tens of thousands flocked to Pride Island Saturday night dressed in their pride best - they made it to New York City from all over the world."One of my highlights was I was walking on the streets of New York and this woman said 'I love you'," said James Moran, from Sydney, Australia.This year, millions are celebrating world pride, marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village, with so much progress in the gay rights movement.Even a severe thunderstorm that closed off festivities for about an hour and a half didn't damper the move."We had a great time talking to people from all around the world - it's been great," said Teto Rincon.They were celebrating love and the commitment for change while also not forgetting those who fought to get here.----------