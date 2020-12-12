A potentially major winter storm is on its way to the Tri-State, here's what you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're keeping a close eye on the setup for a potentially major winter storm in the northeast during the middle of next week, but before that happens, a smaller storm on Monday will give us a bit of rain and wet snow.In the meantime, expect a mild Sunday as highs approach 60 degrees.Colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday as a storm system moves off of the Carolina coast and then out to sea, but close enough to spread a bit of rain into the area on Monday, mixing with some wet snowflakes in the afternoon.Accumulating snow/slush is possible in far northern and western areas with maybe an inch or two in the Poconos and Catskills and a slushy coating in the northwest hills of New Jersey and parts of the Hudson Valley.Cold high pressure will follow that storm on Tuesday, setting us up for what could be a significant snowfall on Wednesday as a second, stronger system moves up the east coast.At this point, the air looks cold enough for a mainly snow event, but maybe mixing with rain for a time east of New York City.While it's too early to talk about specific accumulations, over 6 inches is possible over most of the area if current guidance is correct.As the storm intensifies just offshore, strong winds can cause blowing and drifting of that snowfall.A few flurries could linger into Thursday morning, but cold clearing should take place in the wake of the storm as highs stay in the 30s late next week.Stay tuned to ABC7NY during the next few days as we get a better idea of how these storms will evolve.----------