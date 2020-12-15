Snow halts outdoor dining in New York City during storm, plows to work around structures

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the heels of indoor dining being suspended in New York City due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, outdoor dining is taking a hit as well thanks to the major winter storm hitting the Tri-State area.
Upwards of a foot of snow is expected to fall in what could be one of the biggest storms to his in the past few years, and when just an inch is predicted, a "snow alert" is triggered that requires restaurants to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters.
As a result, outdoor dining was suspended as of 2 p.m. Wednesday when the Department of Sanitation's snow alert took effect.
Narrow side streets have always been a problem for snow plows, and now, many of them have outdoor dining setups that present an even greater challenge.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city now has smaller, more agile vehicles to more easily tackle side streets, and that's despite cuts to the sanitation budget this year due to the pandemic.
Additional preparations include anti-icing treatments that began before the snow's arrival and salt spreaders that are out on the roads.
Restaurants will be permitted to reopen when the alert ends, which is anticipated to be Thursday night but could run into Friday depending on the storm's intensity.
If the forecast calls for a foot of snow or more, restaurants must remove or consolidate structures, including barriers, to take up as little space as possible and make plowing easier.
"Having to suspend outdoor dining in the roadways due to the plowing operation, certainly, it's the worst timing possible," acting Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said. "Especially with these local businesses, which in New York anyway, whether it be in New York or in Manhattan or out in the boroughs, it's the flavor of the neighborhood. We want to work with them. We want to do everything we can. We're committed to keeping them solvent and viable, so yeah, definitely adds a challenge, plowing around them is a challenge. So the message for our operators this year is slow and methodical. If we want to control the weight, we want to make sure we're not pushing too much snow to the right side at any given time towards structures. And just keep on, keep on our method, keep on our process."
The city is using a new term this year, a "winter operations advisory," when the forecast is under an inch of total accumulation. Outdoor dining is permitted to remain open under those circumstances, and Monday was a "winter operations advisory."
A Snow Alert is enacted when:
- There is over an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining must close
- Entire structure must be broken down if over 12" forecast
Meantime, all COVID testing at NYC Health+Hospital locations ended at 2 p.m. and is expected to resume at noon Thursday.
