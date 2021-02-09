weather

Snow more! Gearing up for another round of winter in the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Road crews across the Tri-State area prepared for a wintry mix moving through the region Tuesday.

Today's weather follows snow that fell Sunday and last week's monster nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow across much of the area.

Sunday's snow caused a shutdown of three of New Jersey's mass vaccination sites.

ALSO READ | Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier to take pictures
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.



And some schools in the northern part of the state opted for virtual learning Monday and will do so again today.

This could be the first of three shots of snow in store for northern New Jersey this week alone.

See the updated AccuWeather forecast here

That's adding insult to injury to the area, which saw the highest accumulations in last week's nor'easter.

ALSO READ | Minimal disruptions following Sunday's snow storm in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Sunday's quick-moving snow caused some disruptions, shutting down some outdoor dining and closing some vaccine centers, but no major problems were reported.



State officials say New Jersey can't seem to get a break.

"We feel like we are in a weather pattern," said NJ Governor Phil Murphy. "I get worried when we get into one of these."

"Snow is forecast to begin late Wednesday into Thursday and then a second wave Thursday into Friday," said NJ State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan. "Right now the snow maps are a little uncertain, but maybe 8 inches or so thereabouts."

Today's wintry mix is expected to wrap up by this afternoon.

TRENDING: Security warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
EMBED More News Videos

TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd. Here are the changes parents and teens should know.



Click here to see a full list of vaccination sites closed on Sunday in New York and New Jersey.
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnassau countysuffolk countynew york citynewarkcoldsnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormsnow plowforecastsnowstorm
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain
Here's how much snow fell on Sunday
Snow causes minimal disruptions, NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
Snow preparations begin as winter storm looms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain
Bicyclist critically injured by car; driver flees then returns
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: Infection rates continue to dip, variant concerns remain
2nd suspect arrested in stray bullet killing of man walking dog
Citi Field prepares to open as mega vaccination site
Family argument over scratched car leads to deadly stabbing in NJ
Yale student shot to death may have been victim of road rage
More TOP STORIES News