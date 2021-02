Snow more! Gearing up for another round of winter in the Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Road crews across the Tri-State area prepared for a wintry mix moving through the region Tuesday.Today's weather follows snow that fell Sunday and last week's monster nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow across much of the area.Sunday's snow caused a shutdown of three of New Jersey's mass vaccination sites.And some schools in the northern part of the state opted for virtual learning Monday and will do so again today.This could be the first of three shots of snow in store for northern New Jersey this week alone.That's adding insult to injury to the area, which saw the highest accumulations in last week's nor'easter.State officials say New Jersey can't seem to get a break."We feel like we are in a weather pattern," said NJ Governor Phil Murphy. "I get worried when we get into one of these.""Snow is forecast to begin late Wednesday into Thursday and then a second wave Thursday into Friday," said NJ State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan. "Right now the snow maps are a little uncertain, but maybe 8 inches or so thereabouts."Today's wintry mix is expected to wrap up by this afternoon. Click here to see a full list of vaccination sites closed on Sunday in New York and New Jersey.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app