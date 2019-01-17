NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The New York City Department of Sanitation has nearly 700 salt spreaders standing by for snowfall expected overnight, with the threat of an even bigger storm looming this weekend.
Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia says the city is planning for the worst-case scenario and not leaving anything to chance in the face of some unpredictable weather.
While the salt trucks are likely to hit the streets Thursday night, officials don't expect plows to be necessary until Saturday. And that's where the forecast gets complicated.
Garcia said the tricky forecast requires preparing for the worst, particularly to avoid what happened in November -- when a last-minute forecast change caught the city off guard.
Motorists spent hours trying to traverse clogged and congested highways and side streets where traffic was at a standstill, and those issues combined with accidents on the George Washington Bridge and other bridge closures impeded plows, salt trucks and commuter buses (which did not have chains on their tires due to the initial forecast). Thousands of passengers were stranded at the Port Authority But Terminal as a result.
Garcia insisted the sanitation department was not responsible for that mess, but still, she said this response will be different.
"We always feel a sense of pressure when there's a big storm coming at the city, particularly one like this where the predictions are wild," she said. "We could get very, very heavy snowfall, almost no snowfall, sleet, freezing rain up and down, all weekend long. So we are taking extremely conservative action to make sure that we are ready and keep the city moving."
She pointed out that the snow totals in November were the highest for that month in the city's history, and the troubles were exacerbated by the fact that trees still had leaves. The heavy, wet snow brought down down countless trees and power lines, which made some roads unpassable.
Still, she says the big concern is icy roads and sidewalks.
On the Major Deegan in November, plows could not properly clear the road due to the number of accidents, in addition to abandoned cars. Some people who stayed were on the roadway for 10 hours.
