Snow Stream Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter

TUESDAY

MONDAY

LIRR passenger train service is temporarily suspended systemwide to ensure the safety of our customers and employees during this intense winter storm. Our team is working hard to clear the rapidly accumulating snow from our tracks & switches. — LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) February 1, 2021

As of the 18Z observation (1PM), NYC at Central Park has reported a storm total snowfall of 13.3" (8" in the last 6 hours) and it is still snowing. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 1, 2021

❄️ Good morning! The plows and salt spreaders are out — this is route 1 and 9 in Newark. Roads are treacherous right now and they will only get worse #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/txW71eFJyy — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) February 1, 2021

SUNDAY

There will be no in-person learning for New York City schools Monday due to the incoming winter storm, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

SATURDAY

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is providing continuous live updates and coverage with information that you need to know during the winter storm.Above ground subway service resumed at 5 a.m. Tuesday following a marathon nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow on New York City. NYC public schools will stay all remote on Tuesday after in-person learning was suspended Monday. Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York will remain closed Tuesday, another "traditional snow day" with no remote learning.More than two feet of snow fell in some parts of New Jersey. The snow continued to fall Tuesday morning , but not as heavily as on Monday. In Morristown, snowplow operators did their best to keep up with the rapidly accumulating snowfall.In Rockland County, the roads are looking much better Tuesday morning , but the area did get nearly two feet of snow. Plow drivers had to cope with near white-out conditions. 56 plow operators are out on the roads and will be working 16-hour shifts until all of the secondary roads are cleared.Governor Cuomo late Monday announced that the New York City subways will resume above ground service at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North plan to resume service by 4 a.m. ahead of the morning rush after earlier suspensions. LIRR will operate on a weekend schedule through Tuesday. New York City buses continue to run on a reduced schedule - 75% of regular weekday service, and the Staten Island Railway is operating. MTA Bridges and Tunnels' ban on empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks remains in effect.On Tuesday, NJ TRANSIT will resume regular weekday schedules for services in South Jersey, but services in North and Central Jersey will resume operations with a delayed start as weather conditions permit. That includes: Newark Light Rail, which will resume service at noon and operate on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the service day -- and Hudson-Bergen Light Rai, which will resume at the start of the service day and operate on a Saturday/Sunday schedule for the entire service day.The State of Emergency banning travel on all county and local roads for all but essential business which was issued by Rockland County Executive Ed Day and became effective 6:00 AM, Monday, February 1, 2021, will be lifted at 7:00 AM, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.The NYC Ferry is operating on a weekend schedule on Tuesday February 2nd while crews work to clear snow at each landing.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 2nd at multiple state-run sites throughout New York will be postponed due to the winter storm impacting the state. Downstate state-run mass vaccination sites at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and the Westchester County Center will be closed Tuesday, February 2nd.Upstate State-Run Mass Vaccination Sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse & Rochester will open with delayed start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 2nd - Appointments previously scheduled before 10 a.m. will be rescheduled for later in the day on Tuesday.The LIRR has temporarily suspended passenger service on Monday evening to keep customers and staff members safe.Airline carriers at JFK have canceled all commercial flights for Monday. Travelers were advised to contact their airline for further information about rebooking.Governor Phil Murphy on Monday announced that state offices and all six vaccine mega-sites will remain closed on Tuesday, February 2 due to Winter Storm Orlena. New Jersey will remain under a state of emergency in response to the winter storm.The city Department of Sanitation is looking to hire workers to help in the mammoth snow-removal effort. According to the city, the job pays $15 an hour, and up to $22.50 an hour after the first 40 hours that are worked in a week. Candidates must be at least 18, able to work in the United States, and be able to perform heavy labor. For more information, CLICK HERE Due to the continued inclement weather, all branches of The Brooklyn Public Library, The New York Public Library (which covers the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island) and Queens Public Library will remain closed tomorrow, February 2. Additionally, NYPL will continue to suspend its Scan & Deliver service for research materials (as it requires onsite staff).All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York will remain closed on Tuesday, February 2, due to the impact of the continuing major snow storm. It will be another "traditional snow day," with no remote instruction. Archdiocese high schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.More than a foot of snow has fallen in Central Park as of 1:00 p.m.All outdoor subway service will be suspended as of 2 p.m. Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. Underground service will continue to operate, as will bus service. But both are subject to change, and travelers should expect some bus service to be suspended as the day goes on and the storm worsens.Metro-North's last trains to and from Grand Central will leave around 3 p.m., while the final LIRR trains to and from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal will leave between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. These trains will reach their final destinations around 5 p.m., with exception of Metro-North's Wassaic branch, which reaches its destination at 6 p.m.Starting at 3 p.m., all PATH service system wide will be suspended because of ongoing inclement weather. Alerts will be issued throughout the storm with updates.Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City and nine other counties throughout the Hudson Valley and Long Island. Specifically, the counties included in the emergency declaration are Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties. The governor also issued an advisory for travelers and commuters - depending upon the severity of the storm, above ground subway service, as well as service on portions of the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North, may be significantly delayed or stopped this afternoon. Additionally, a number of major roadways including the Long Island Expressway, I-84 and others could face travel bans if snowfall rates reach the expected two to three inch per hour rate. New Yorkers are being urged to avoid all unnecessary travel.Nassau Inter-County Express/NICE Bus will suspend all service effective 1 p.m. because of dangerous road conditions during the snowstorm. Road conditions will determine service resumption. Updates will be posted on NICEbus.com , the GoMobile app alerts, and Transit App.Alternate side parking has been suspended for the rest of the week due to the snowstorm.Mayor Bill de Blasio said the open restaurants/open streets program is canceled for Monday night with hopes of resuming Tuesday."We will see about tomorrow night," he said. "There's a chance we will be able to get them back for tomorrow night."COVID-19 vaccinations in New York City will be suspended again on Tuesday. Appointments will be rescheduled, and officials are hoping to resume vaccinations by Wednesday.All flight activity at LGA has been suspended due to current weather conditions. Please contact your airline carrier for details on rebooking.Due to continued severe weather conditions, all New York City district school buildings will be closed Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Learning Bridges and after-school programs are cancelled. All food distribution sites will be closed. While school buildings are closed, instruction will continue remotely for all students. DOE central and field offices will remain open. state of emergency began at 6 a.m. in New York City. Officials are working to keep everyone off the roadways if possible. They've suspended outdoor dining, asking any business with a structure that can't withstand the winds to dismantle those structures. If you have a vaccination appointment set with the city or state today- those appointments have been rescheduled for another day.Derick Waller reports the conditions overnight on Route 1 and 9 in Newark were poor. State DOT crews are spreading salt on major roadways, but it's falling faster than they can keep up. Some highways are snow-covered, including portions of I-78 and Route 24. Governor Murphy declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, shutting state offices and 6 COVID-19 mega-sites. NJ Transit is not running today.New York City Mayor de Blasio has issued a state of emergency, including restricting all non-essential travel as of 6 a.m. Monday. See the full list of who is exempt here. LaGuardia Airport is reporting approximately 81% of their flights on Monday have been canceled. Travelers are urged to contact their airlines directly to confirm flight status. The airport is also asking that only those with confirmed flights head to LGA tomorrow. In addition, John F. Kennedy Airport is reporting 75% of their flights are cancelled Monday while Newark is reporting 70% of their flights have been cancelled.Governor Ned Lamont today announced he is directing the State Emergency Operations Center, which is already activated in a virtual capacity for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to remain activated for the purposes of monitoring and responding to conditions resulting from the severe winter storm that is forecast to impact the state beginning the morning of Monday, February 1, 2021. Lamont is also issued an order implementing a travel ban on certain tractor trailers. The order bans all empty and tandem tractor trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91, and 95, and all tractor trailers from traveling on Interstate 84.All campuses of Fordham University will be closed on Monday, February 1 due to the incoming winter storm. No in-person classes will be held on campus. Students should look for messaging directly from their instructors regarding online instruction during snow days. Staff and administrators who are able to work remotely are urged to do so.Due to inclement weather, all Pace University campuses will be closed Monday, February 1, 2021. Classes will continue in their remote format and administrative staff will shift to remote work. Only essential personnel should plan to come to campus.All Stony Brook University classes and events will be cancelled on Monday. This applies to Stony Brook main campus, SB Southampton and Stony Brook Manhattan campuses and includes the School of Medicine, School of Nursing, School of Health Technology & Management, School of Social Welfare, and the Dental School. For updates, visit stonybrook.edu Due to the impending snowstorm, New York State is rescheduling vaccine appointments at several locations on Monday. The affected locations are the following: Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct, Javits Center and Westchester Center. People with appointments will get emails or text messages with new times and days to reschedule for this week.Monday appointments have also been postponed at COVID-19 vaccine sites operated by New York City.Due to the impending snow storm, all bus service in and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal will be suspended Monday, February 1. Please check with you carrier for specific information and resumption of service.Starting Monday after midnight, LIRR trains will operate on a weekend schedule, which will remain in effect through Tuesday night.Brooklyn Public Library locations will be closed on Monday February 1, due to inclement weather conditions. E-books and virtual resources are always available on the library website: http://www.bklynlibrary.org /.Port Authority Bus Terminal announced Sunday several bus lines will be suspended on Monday to the winter snowstorm. The affected lines include: Rockland, Suburban, Shortline, Community Coach, Greyhound, Martz, Trans-Bridge, and Peter Pan. Port Authority is asking people to check with their carrier for specific information and resumption of service.All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1. Atlantic City rail line will operate on a regular weekday schedule.Governor Phil Murphy Sunday declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning at 7 p.m. in response to the expected winter storm. All six COVID vaccination mega sites will be closed Monday and appointments will be rescheduled within the week.All NY Waterway ferry service will be suspended on Monday, February 1 due to severe winter weather. NY Waterway will issue updates on Tuesday's service as the storm develops. New Jersey is preparing for the winter storm by urging people to stay off the roads! Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads, particularly Sunday night and Monday. The safest place to be is at home.All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm. As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the expected major snow storm. Monday will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools. Mayor de Blasio says alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The open streets program on Monday night is also canceled. Code blue is in effect Monday to protect those folks on the streets.Monday appointments have been postponed at COVID-19 vaccine sites operated by New York City. "The last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said during a briefing Saturday morning. "It doesn't make sense." The Mayor said the hope is to get Tuesday appointments in.Meanwhile, the governor's office said vaccinations are still on for Monday at state-run sites. "People should assume their appointments are going forward," Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said. But the state has a contingency plan. If they have to be canceled, people will get notified via text or email, and their appointments will be rescheduled for later this week.The NJSP is urging New Jersey residents to prepare for a nor'easter that will affect the entire state. Most of NJ will be under a Winter Storm Warning. If you do not need to travel, please stay home.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State area.Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages."I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits."This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."Curran said the county has more than 21,000 tons of salt and 850 tons of sand ready to go.There will be 115 plow trucks out on the road throughout the height of the storm over the next day and on Saturday, they started to brine roads.People have been asked to stay off the roads during the brunt of the storm.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app