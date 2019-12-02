Snow to rain back to snow in the Tri-State area, advisories in place

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The weather flip flopped from rain to snow and back again in the Tri-State area.
More snow is expected throughout Monday evening.
Drivers in New Jersey are being urged to take it slow on the roads and there is a travel advisory in place in New York City.
Snow blanketed Wayne, New Jersey and officials sent the salt trucks out in force to treat the roadways for the morning commute.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delayed his planned trip to California so he could oversee the response to the winter storm.
Governor Murphy says the Department of Transportation is prepared to keep state roads and highways clear.
DOT crews began pretreating many state highways with brine solution over the past several days.
The Governor says the board of public utilities is in contact with the four major electric companies to ensure they are prepared to restore power if needed.
"That's a big flashing light for me, ice concerns and how you are driving, also as it relates to potential power outages," Governor Murphy said.
Several school districts have decided to close or delay their openings.
In New Jersey, if you or someone you know is in need of a warming center, can call 2-1-1 to find a location near you.
