SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area

Snow totals are being compiled from around the New York City and Tri-State area as a third nor'easter walloped the region on March 13, 2018.See the snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):Woodhaven - 3.5 - 12:00 PM 3/13NYC/JFK Airport - 1.2 " - 2:00 PM 3/13Rego Park - 0.5" - 12:42 PM 3/13NYC/LaGuardia Airport - 0.2" 2:00 PM 3/13Jericho - 6.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13Old Bethpage - 5.5" - 2:50 PM 3/13Garden City - 5.0" -1145 AM 3/13East Meadow - 5.0" - 11:24 AM 3/13New Hyde Park - 4.7" - 12:00 PM 3/13Roslyn - 4.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13Massapequa Park - 3.2" - 11:15 AM 3/13Farmingdale - 3.0" - 12:15 PM 3/13Wantagh - 2.7" - 12:00 PM 3/13Southampton - 18.3" - 3:32 PM 3/13East Hampton - 10.3" - 2:00 PM 3/13Orient - 10.0" - 12:07 PM 3/13Centereach - 10.0" - 12:18 PM 3/13Stony Brook - 8.3" - 12:15 PM 3/13Saint James - 8.0" - 12:27 PM 3/13Commack - 7.5" - 11:30 AM 3/13Bohemia - 7.4" - 1:33 PM 3/13Cutchogue - 7.4" - 1:17 PM 3/13Medford - 7.3" - 12:10 PM 3/13Lake Ronkonkoma - 7.0" - 1:16 PM 3/13Selden - 7.0" - 11:28 AM 3/13Central Islip - 6.9" - 12:30 PM 3/13Smithtown - 6.8" - 11:15 AM 3/13Miller Place - 6.6" - 12:40 PM 3/13Islip Airport - 6.4" - 2:00 PM 3/13Blue Point - 6.0" - 12:20 PM 3/13Jamesport - 6.0" - 1:20 PM 3/13Riverhead - 5.5" - 1:40 PM 3/13Calverton - 5.0" - 12:07 PM 3/13Upton - 4.5" - 1:48 PM 3/13Shoreham - 4.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13Sayville - 3.8' - 12:15 PM 3/13Bay Shore - 3.1" - 12:48 PM 3/132 SE Ridge - 3.0" - 1:40 PM 3/13Sound Beach - 2.5" - 1:00 PM 3/13Middletown - 5.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13Mount Hope - 5.0" - 12:24 PM 3/13Newark Airport - 0.3" - 2:00 PM 3/13Newtown - 11.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13Easton - 9.5" - 11:55 AM 3/13Ridgefield - 8.3" - 12:30 PM 3/13Monroe - 7.3" - 1:50 PM 3/13Wilton - 6.8" - 2:00 PM 3/13Weston - 6.1" - 1:00 PM 3/13New Fairfield - 6.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13Bridgeport Airport - 5.5" - 2:00 PM 3/13Oxford - 9.0" - 12:45 PM 3/13Bethany - 9.0" - 11:47 AM 3/13Seymour - 8.5" - 12:30 PM 3/13Clintonville - 8.5" - 1:55 PM 3/13Milford - 5.6" - 11:15 AM 3/13North Haven - 5.5" - 2:25 PM 3/13Naugatuck - 5.2" - 1:30 PM 3/13Hamden - 4.8" - 12:50 PM 3/13Cheshire - 4.7" - 2:00 PM 3/13Branford - 3.5" - 12:27 PM 3/13Stony Creek - 1.5" - 1:00 PM 3/13Waterford - 17.5" - 215 PM 3/13Ledyard Center - 16.8" - 400 PM 3/13Norwich - 16.0" - 1:13 PM 3/13New London - 15.5" - 2:15 PM 3/13Gales Ferry - 10.0" - 12:33 PM 3/13Groton - 9.0" - 1:15 PM 3/13Colchester - 6.0" - 2:24 PM 3/13If you have some snow totals you want to share with us, take a photo of a ruler in the snow and send it to us using the hashtag #abc7NY on Instagram or Twitter.