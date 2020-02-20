Weather

Snowless in New York City

A man digs his car out along William Street during a snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK CITY -- Where's the snow? It could be one for the record books in parts of the New York City area.

Not a single winter storm warning has been issued for the five boroughs this winter and so far, the City has only had a trace of snow for the month of February.

If there is no measurable snowfall (>= 0.1") for the rest of the month, this will be only the 6th time that NYC has had a trace or less of snow in the month of February, which is typically our snowiest month.

Central Park has only measured 4.8 inches of snow all season, just over a foot below average and the least-snowy season in 13 years.

Some places have yet to record even a trace of snow.

LaGuardia, JFK and Long Island MacArthur Airport have had ZERO snow this month.

If there is no trace of snow for the rest of the month, it will be the first snowless February on record at those 3 sites.

Much of the northeast has been experiencing a warmer and less snowy winter.

In fact, the last time more than an inch of snow has fallen in Washington D.C. was on February 20, 2019.

