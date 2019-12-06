Sparta Schools reopen following lingering power outages from Tri-State snowstorm

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sparta Schools finally reopened on Friday as utility workers continued restoring power in Sussex County following Monday's snowstorm.By Friday morning, there were less than 2,000 outages, about 3.4% percent of the county.There were more than 10,000 outages statewide as recently as Thursday morning, and as many as 85,000 outages were reported on Monday.The Sussex Wantage Regional School District, Newton Public Schools, and others were closed since the snowstorm.The rain and ice that fell Sunday coated branches, and then the foot or more of snow that fell Monday brought down a lot of trees -- taking power lines with them.Warming centers had been set up, including at the Sparta police station.An emergency Red Cross shelter is planning to close on Friday after it opened to help residents without power.Hundreds of crews from as far as West Virginia arrived during the week to lend a hand in restoring power to residents.----------