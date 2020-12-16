State of emergency declared as winter storm bears down on New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8821853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw Video: Gov. Phil Murphy delcares a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of what is expected to be a major winter storm.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey, where at least a foot of snow and perhaps 18 inches or more is expected across central and northern parts of the state.In addition to heavy snow, strong winds of 30 to 40 mph inland, and 50 mph gales along the shore, are expected. These winds may lead to blowing snow in the northern part of the state, driving winds and sleet elsewhere. and they may lead to power outages.Governor Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation has been pretreating many roads and prepositioning equipment on I-280 in Essex County and I-78 throughout the western part of the state."A commercial vehicle restriction, which includes tractor trailers, empty straight CDL weighted trucks, any passenger vehicles towing trailers, motorcycles, rec vehicles, including boats, is in place along our interstate parkways," Murphy said. The restriction "does not apply to the turnpike, the Parkway up to exit 105 or the Atlantic City Expressway."Because so many people are currently still working from home and so many students in remote learning, New Jersey does not anticipate same after-school and rush hour issues normally seen from a storm of this timing, coming into the afternoon and evening rush.Road crews are ready to clear the snow in Essex County, and Murphy insisted that the state is ready.Residents must remove vehicles from the streets, and restaurants must take down outdoor dinning areas to help in snow removal. Also, officials are warning folks to be aware of fallen trees and downed power lines.New Jersey Transit adjusted its schedules in anticipation of the storm, with trains operating on a Level 2 severe weather schedule.Passengers should expect "delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify," the agency said in a statement.Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow. Service may need to be suspended and customers will receive a minimum of four hours notice to allow them time to adjust their travel plans, the agency said.Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday. NJ Transit passengers were advised to monitor the agency's website.----------