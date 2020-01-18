Steady snow continuing to fall in New York City

Areas north and west of the city will continue to see snow until 8 or 9 p.m.
New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.
Northern and western suburbs could also end up with 1"-3", while 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.
Road conditions quickly deteriorated in some parts of the Tri-State.
Whiteout in Westchester. Very slippery, snow covered roads. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/cJgo4dx3Mu— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 18, 2020
Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads through the duration of the storm.
