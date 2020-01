Steady snow continuing to fall in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another steady batch of snow moved into the New York City area on Saturday evening, mixing with and changing to sleet and rain.Areas north and west of the city will continue to see snow until 8 or 9 p.m.New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.Northern and western suburbs could also end up with 1"-3", while 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.Road conditions quickly deteriorated in some parts of the Tri-State.Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads through the duration of the storm.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app