Areas to the north and west of New York City were hit hardest by the storm that moved through the area overnight, which will then be followed by bone chilling temperatures and a deep freeze that could make for treacherous travel conditions.Public works crews weren't that concerned about any snow. The biggest issue is what happens next, when everything freezes over.In Clarkstown, they are ready with more than 60 trucks -- some so new that they still have temporary tags.Donnie Werbeck has worked for the highway department for more than 33 years and has seen at all. This weekend, he says, could be quite tricky."Every storm is different," he said. "It could be the black ice, could be the amount of snow, how we attack it. Every day presents a different challenge."They have done all they can to prepare, and now they're waiting to see what happens.Meanwhile, in Nanuet, Florence Sydney was buying some wine."I'm gonna need a little pick-me-up cause I'm stuck...for two days," Sydney said.At the Liquor Outlet, January is usually a tough month. But news of the storm has propelled a steady stream of business, particularly on a holiday weekend, with most people reportedly going for vodka or bourbon.The plow crews always ask people to stay off the road and out of their way during a winter storm, but it is almost more important for this storm because the snow is going to turn to ice.----------