Storm damage creates troubled commute for some in New York

NJ Burkett reports on how the commute was affected by storm damage.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Metro North service is mostly back to normal Wednesday after a hectic evening full of cancellations due to a powerful thunderstorm.

Service in and out of Grand Central Terminal was suspended Tuesday night due to the severe weather, and the terminal was jammed with more than 25,000 commuters at the height of rush hour. Officials say multiple downed trees on the tracks were to blame.

For Wednesday, Metro-North was operating regular train service on the New Haven Line, regular service between Croton-Harmon and Grand Central on the Hudson Line and regular service between North White Plains and Grand Central on the Harlem Line.

Limited Service was operating between Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line and limited service was also operating between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line. Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast.

The Harlem Line experienced delays of up to 40 minutes during the evening rush due to a downed tree in the vicinity of Crestwood (Yonkers).

Some trains will be canceled and combined, and customers should expect delays and crowded conditions. Riders are urged to listen for station announcements.

For a complete list of canceled trains, please check this link: http://ow.ly/qQTl30k1n0e

Here's a look at the severe thunderstorm as it plowed through Saugerties, New York.
Power outages continued in the aftermath of the storm. As of Wednesday evening, there were over 126,000 customers in the dark in New York, 82,000 in Connecticut and 62,000 in New Jersey.

