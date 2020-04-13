Storm system hitting Tri-State area leaving a path of destruction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The system packing heavy rain and high winds hitting the Tri-State area on Monday has already caused a path of death and destruction in the South.
Tornadoes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia, where at least 6 people have been killed.
The storms killed at least 7 people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said one person killed was in Walthall County, two were killed in Lawrence County and three were killed in Jefferson Davis County.
All three counties are more than an hour's drive south of Jackson, near the Louisiana state line. The two people killed in Lawrence County were a married couple - Lawrence County sheriff's deputy, Robert Ainsworth, and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula We, a Facebook post from the county sheriff's office said.
