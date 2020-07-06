Weather

Storms bring flooding lightning strikes across tri-state area

Heavy storms moving through the tri-state area brought rain, lightning, thunder and hail.

The heavy rain caused flash flooding late Monday afternoon in Hackensack.



Check here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service

There were reports of a house struck by lightning in East Rutherford and flooded roads and trees down in Morristown.



About 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.

Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.

Related topics:
weatherpower outagestormstorm damage
