Storms bring flooding lightning strikes across tri-state area

yes, I took this video and agree you can you it. — HairWeaveKillah (@OmgItsKathyD) July 6, 2020

That was some storm! Hail and rain in Morristown. #njwx pic.twitter.com/RVYQTkHHf8 — Jeremy Godwin (@jergo) July 6, 2020

Heavy storms moving through the tri-state area brought rain, lightning, thunder and hail.The heavy rain caused flash flooding late Monday afternoon in Hackensack.There were reports of a house struck by lightning in East Rutherford and flooded roads and trees down in Morristown.About 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.----------