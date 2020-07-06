Storms bring hail, flash flooding across tri-state area

yes, I took this video and agree you can you it. — HairWeaveKillah (@OmgItsKathyD) July 6, 2020

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey said Monday's storm was like a tornado that brought pounding hail and flash flooding.In Morristown, residents said golf ball-sized hail fell for 30 minutes and smashed cars.They say flash flooding destroyed vehicles and I-287 was flooded, which caused major traffic jams.The heavy rain also caused flash flooding in Hackensack.There was also a report of a house struck by lightning in East RutherfordAbout 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.----------