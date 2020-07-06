Storms bring hail, flash flooding across tri-state area

In Morristown, residents said golf ball-sized hail fell for 30 minutes and smashed cars.
They say flash flooding destroyed vehicles and I-287 was flooded, which caused major traffic jams.
Check here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service
The heavy rain also caused flash flooding in Hackensack.
yes, I took this video and agree you can you it.— HairWeaveKillah (@OmgItsKathyD) July 6, 2020
There was also a report of a house struck by lightning in East Rutherford
About 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.
Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts