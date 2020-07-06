Weather

Storms bring hail, flash flooding across tri-state area

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey said Monday's storm was like a tornado that brought pounding hail and flash flooding.

In Morristown, residents said golf ball-sized hail fell for 30 minutes and smashed cars.

They say flash flooding destroyed vehicles and I-287 was flooded, which caused major traffic jams.



Check here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service

The heavy rain also caused flash flooding in Hackensack.



There was also a report of a house struck by lightning in East Rutherford

About 18,000 were left without power in New Jersey.

Storms fueled by hot and humid conditions will continue into midweek.

