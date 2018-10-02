NEW YORK (WABC) --A round of severe storms moved through the Tri-State area Tuesday, bringing torrential rain and damaging winds while also prompting several tornado warnings during the afternoon.
The storms produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, with some spots seeing 2 - 4 inches of rain.
Trees and power lines were toppled in a number of places, including Chappaqua, where a tree came crashing down onto a house. No one was injured.
The National Weather Service will do a survey Wednesday to try and determine whether any of the damage in Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties was caused by tornadoes.
Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills.
Crews continued to work on the remaining track and third rail damage to restore full service.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time Wednesday morning due to road closures caused by the severe weather, especially in the northern suburbs.
