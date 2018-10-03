NEW YORK (WABC) --National Weather Service officials will tour parts of the Tri-State area Wednesday after torrential rain and damaging winds prompted several tornado warnings Tuesday.
The storms produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, with some spots seeing 2 - 4 inches of rain.
Trees and power lines were toppled in a number of places, including Chappaqua, where a tree came crashing down onto a house. No one was injured.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage in Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties to see if any of it was caused by tornadoes.
Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills.
Crews continued to work on the remaining track and third rail damage to restore full service.
The Saw Mill River Parkway also experienced some closures Wednesday morning due to flooding.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time Wednesday morning due to road closures caused by the severe weather, especially in the northern suburbs.
On Long Island, the storm was strongest in Ronkonkoma where a few hundred residents lost power. Most were restored by Wednesday morning.
Several trees fell onto parked cars. Homeowners described the storm as "very intense."
A house fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike in Yaphank. Owners reported that the fire started on the roof of the home.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast