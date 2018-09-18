Big cleanup in Summary early morning! Microburst took down trees and power lines and closed Franklin Elementary @ShirleenAllicot @Evansweather @KenRosatoABC7 @ABC7NY #abc7ny see you at NOON! pic.twitter.com/6JRsgRtXMb — MichelleCharlesworth (@mcharlesworth7) September 18, 2018

There a clean up underway in New Jersey, where a powerful storm brought down trees and knocked out power.Pictures show the damage caused Monday afternoon by straight line winds in Summit.Trees toppled near homes bringing down power lines.Hundreds of homes were left without power for several hours.As a result, There is no school Tuesday at Franklin Elementary School.----------