Straight line winds cause power outages in Summit, New Jersey

Franklin Elementary had to cancel school due to a power outage. (City of Summit)

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) --
There a clean up underway in New Jersey, where a powerful storm brought down trees and knocked out power.

Pictures show the damage caused Monday afternoon by straight line winds in Summit.

Trees toppled near homes bringing down power lines.

Hundreds of homes were left without power for several hours.

As a result, There is no school Tuesday at Franklin Elementary School.



