Weather

Strong storm causes wall collapse, tears down trees, power lines on Long Island

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
EAST FARMINGDALE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Strong storms tore through Suffolk County leaving a trail of damage and thousands without power.

Trees littered streets and took down power lines in numerous towns in both Suffolk and Nassau County south of the Long Island Expressway.

At last count, some 36,000 customers were without power.

Residents across Suffolk reported downed trees as the brunt of the storm made its way east on Thursday night. In Brightwaters, two trees fell on a home, with no injuries reported.

An outside wall of a Farmingdale warehouse collapsed onto parked vehicles at around 9:35 p.m.

The wall of the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition on Executive Boulevard collapsed onto the vehicles, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the building.

A police canine unit and firefighters with thermal imaging cameras searched for victims in the vehicles and rubble, but no one appeared to have been injured.

