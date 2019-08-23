Weather

Strong storm causes wall collapse, tears down trees, power lines on Long Island

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Strong storms tore across Long Island Thursday evening, carving a path of destruction and leaving thousands without power.

The damage included the collapse of an exterior wall on a Farmingdale warehouse, which fell onto parked vehicles around 9:35 p.m.

The wall of the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition, on Executive Boulevard, collapsed onto the vehicles, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the building.

A police K-9 unit and firefighters with thermal imaging cameras searched for victims in the vehicles and rubble, but no one was injured.

Elsewhere, trees littered streets and took down power lines in numerous towns in both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Also in Farmingdale, a neighbor's giant tree fell on 83-year-old Nancy Askedall's home on West Walnut Street. It first plowed through a trampoline and then smacked into the rear side of her home.
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the storm damage on Long Island.


Another resident's Ring camera from around the corner captured a transformer blowing.

"And then all of a sudden, the power went out," resident Kaitlyn Doran said.

At the height of the outages, there were some 67,000 customers without power.

Crews worked all night and Friday morning and afternoon to restore power.

Residents across Suffolk reported downed trees.

In Brightwaters, two trees fell on a home, with no injuries reported.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernassau countysuffolk countythunderstormwinddowned wirespower outagetree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old
Woman hit with brick in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
Teen arrested in Brooklyn car theft with 1-year-old inside
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Illinois patient's death may be 1st in US tied to vaping
Show More
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
Usher, Adam Lambert targeted in open house robbery scheme
Trooper on vacation at Jersey Shore saves swimmer
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
AccuWeather: Getting cooler and drier
More TOP STORIES News