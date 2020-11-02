Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across New York, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7570565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- High winds brought down trees and caused power outages across the Tri-State area.There are about 25,000 power outages, with a large share in New Jersey.In Morris Township, a woman was struck by a tree that fell.She is receiving medical assistance, but her condition is unknown.Meanwhile, firefighters in Passaic had to rescue a 66-year-old driver trapped after a large tree fell on a jeep. Authorities he sustained minor injuries.Passaic Avenue remains closed between Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue for the removal of the tree.In Nutley, a large tree crashed down onto a home.Police say a power line fully charged caught fire as smoke and flames were burning the ground where the line came down. The live wire was pulled down by a tree that came down on a house here on oak street. Several residents are now without power.Eyewitness News was interviewing the captain on the scene when firefighters noticed smoke coming from a wire tangled in the fallen tree.Fire officials say the high winds are creating dangerous conditions all around.In New York, a road was closed due to downed trees and wires in Ramapo, while the wind created headaches for restaurants in Manhattan.An outdoor dining tent blew over on 48th Street and 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.