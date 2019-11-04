AccuWeather: Sun fading to start the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun will be fading to start off the week
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday with a high of 52.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Cooler sunshine with a high of 55.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 54.
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 44
Saturday
Chilly blend with a high of 42.
