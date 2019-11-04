Weather

AccuWeather: Sun fading to start the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun will be fading to start off the week

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Breezy blend for Marathon Sunday with a high of 52.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 54.

Tuesday

Milder mix with a high of 61.

Wednesday

Cooler sunshine with a high of 55.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 54.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 44

Saturday

Chilly blend with a high of 42.

