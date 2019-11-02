AccuWeather: Sunny and cool to start the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be mostly sunny but still cool to start off New York City Marathon weekend, and the weather will be much the same for the runners on Sunday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Bright but cool. High 53.
Sunday
Cool sunshine for the TCS NYC Marathon. High 52.
Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Mix of sun and clouds. High 55.
Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.
Friday
Getting colder with a high of 44.
