NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear by Friday morning, but the day will also bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Windy and clearing with a high of 56.
Saturday
Bright but cool. High 54.
Sunday
Cool sunshine for the TCS NYC Marathon. High 52.
Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Chance of showers. High 59.
Thursday
Chilly and windy with a high of 52.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News