AccuWeather: Sunny weekend until remnants of tropical cyclone Olga bring rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will arrive Sunday before remants of Post Tropical Cyclone Olga washout the Tri-State area.

Olga is bringing heavy rain to the south and Midwest and should reach the Northeast by Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Expect only a couple inches of rain.

Saturday
The better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high of 63.

Sunday
Another soaking with a high of 66.

Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 64.

Wednesday
More clouds than sun. High 65.

Thursday
Light rain. High 63.

Friday
Bookend rain with a high of 63.



