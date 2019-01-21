WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

The super blood wolf moon put on a show Sunday night around the world.

The compound name comes from the fact that a lunar eclipse happened during January's full moon, and it happened when the moon was closer than usual.

The celestial phenomenon sent sky-watchers flocking outside to get a glimpse of the last lunar eclipse of the decade. See some of the most fantastic photos and videos above and below.

PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon around the world

Plane passing in front of super blood wolf moon, from Royal Museums Greenwich

Super blood wolf moon timelapse from Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: What to know about the super blood wolf moon
EMBED More News Videos

Super blood wolf moon - It sounds ominous. What is it? It's a total lunar eclipse!

SEE ALSO: Don't miss these astronomical events in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernaturespacesciencemooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
WEATHER
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moves into NY area
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moves into NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Worker critically injured in fire at business in Queens
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Show More
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Beloved UWS bookstore slated to close, saved by GoFundMe
More News