AccuWeather: Temperatures drop, arctic front brings wind, snow squalls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures fall to freezing overnight and an arctic front will arrive Wednesday, bringing strong winds and snow squalls.
A wind advisory is in place behind the system that could bring gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.
Watch out for slick spots Wednesday morning in the areas where snow fell overnight.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.
Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.
Friday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.
Saturday
Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.
Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Another chance of rain. High 48.
