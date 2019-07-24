Weather

Tens of thousands still without power in New Jersey after Monday's storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than 67,000 homes and businesses in New Jersey were still without electricity Wednesday, two days after a line of thunderstorms downed trees and power lines.

Most of the outages are Jersey Central Power and Light customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties, while Public Service Electric and Gas is reporting most of its outages are in Burlington and Camden counties.

The utilities say it could be late Friday before service is fully restored, although the state Board of Public Utilities says restoration could take until late into the weekend.

At the height of Monday's storms, more than 360,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the state.

In Howell, a huge tree fell and split a home in two on Georgia Tavern Road. Luckily, everyone got out safely.

In Lakewood, a downed tree trapped two people inside of a vehicle on 13th Street. Fortunately, they were not hurt.

Flooding caused a lot of problems in Hackensack, where firefighters had to rescue 14 people who became stranded.
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on the severe flooding in New Jersey.



The storms brought torrential downpours, with rain falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday night, prompting flash flood warnings for much of the region. There were also damaging winds, with gusts of at least 60 miles an hour reported in some spots.

One person was hit by a falling tree at Monmouth University's campus in West Long Branch. The person was taken alert and conscious to a local hospital.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy toured the damaged areas Tuesday, saying PSEG and JCP&L are sending reinforcements from as far away as Canada.

WATCH: Gov. Murphy tours storm damage in Howell, NJ

"They are bringing in I think they said 800 out of state line men and women," Murphy said. "PSEG is bringing in 500 more."

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhackensackmonmouth countyocean countystorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
NYPD arrests 2 suspects after officers doused with water
Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
1 person killed near motel in Asbury Park police-involved shooting
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Mother pleads for driver who killed her son to come forward
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday
Bicyclist critically injured by SUV in Queens
Worker hurt in attempted robbery at UES liquor store
Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, charged with DWI
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
More TOP STORIES News