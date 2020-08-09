Thousands on Long Island still hoping for power restoration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6363446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You may have expected to see a scene of destruction last Wednesday right after the storm, but not many expected to still see damage like this more than a week later.Isaias carved a path of destruction throughout the Tri-State, downing trees and power lines and leaving more than 1 million residents and businesses in the dark at the peak of the outages.Now, the race to restore power for desperately needed air conditioners, refrigerators and electronic devices remain in full swing under sunny skies as thousands of power company workers tried to restore energy with a heat advisory in effect until Wednesday night.."ConEd and PSEG did a lousy job," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a technical term, 'lousy job.' They were not prepared, and they didn't anticipate what it would take to get back online quickly...(Residents) are fed up, and they're right, and I'm with them."There were still about 400 ConEd customers without power in the city Wednesday morning, with most of those in Queens.There had been promises from Con Edison that most would've been restored by Sunday night, but that deadline came and went with many still in the dark.Still, ConEd said they are making progress, although it might not be as fast as many would like -- especially in Rochelle Village, where all you hear are generators and angry customers."Wednesday, they told us we would get it Thursday," Kwame Inniss said. "Thursday, they say Friday. And every day, it keeps changing."About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm.PSEG reported Tuesday night that more than 14,000 customers remained without power and power may not be restored until at least Wednesday night.PSEG President Daniel Eichhorn said as crews make repairs they are finding more damage, which is slowing down the restoration estimates."What we're finding in this storm is that work that we're finding and additional work that continues to come in is significant," he said.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned PSEG Monday that they are in danger of losing its franchise because of the "lousy" job they have been doing."I want the utilities to know that we do not abide by the concept in New York that anything is too big to fail," he said. "Your franchise can be revoked."Eichhorn would not comment on the Governor's comments.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she has sent two letters to PSEG requesting that they refund customers for spoiled food and medication and they also offer people refunds on their bills for the month of August."We are calling on PSEG Long Island to right some of the wrongs of their botched and inadequate storm response," she said.The New York Attorney General has also launched an investigation into the power company's response. PSEG says it will cooperate fully once everyone's power is back.Con Edison crews remained in the streets of Westchester on Wednesday morning providing power to customers affected by Isaias. Roughly 950 residents remained in the dark.More than 3,800 restoration workers, about 1,800 of whom are Con Edison employees, continue to remove trees and downed wires, repair - and in many instances rebuild - equipment destroyed in the storm. Crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power to customers."We have an army of crews dedicated to the task of safely restoring service to customers affected by the devastating storm," said Robert Schimmenti, Con Edison's senior vice president of Electric Operations. "It is our singular focus and will remain so until every customer is back in service."New Rochelle may be Westchester's second-biggest city, but at first, even mayor Noam Bramson said he couldn't get through to ConEd."At least initially there were serious problems on that front where only in the last 24 hours do I feel like I have a handle on what's going on within the borders of New Rochelle," Bramson said.ConEd had no response to the governor's comments that its franchise could be revoked, but did say the end is near when it comes to its restoration work and promised most Westchester customers will be back in business by Monday night.Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to nearly all of its customers, saying 99% of its clients had their power back by Tuesday evening.PSE&G reported 99.5% of their customers in New Jersey had their power restored.That's down from more than 1 million without power at the height of the outages.----------