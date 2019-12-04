Thousands remain without power in New Jersey after Tri-State snowstorm

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to residents in New Jersey after the snowstorm earlier this week.
As of Wednesday morning, 21,000 customers in Sussex County remained without power. That's more than a third of everyone living there and the lights may be off for a couple more days.
That's why so many people have been hitting up gas stations filling up their generators. They're trying to make it a couple more days in this frigid cold.
The rain and ice that fell Sunday coated tree branches and then the foot or more of snow that fell Monday brought down a lot of trees, taking power lines with it.
"It's pretty bad out here. We got clobbered," a resident said.
"Everybody in this gas station's gassing up with gas cans," a customer said.
"It is what it is," they lamented. "It's winter and we live in Sussex County."
The police station is one of Sparta's warming centers. It's estimated that the power will be back sometime Thursday.
