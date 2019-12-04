Weather

Thousands remain without power in New Jersey after Tri-State snowstorm

By
SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to residents in New Jersey after the snowstorm earlier this week.

As of Wednesday morning, 21,000 customers in Sussex County remained without power. That's more than a third of everyone living there and the lights may be off for a couple more days.

That's why so many people have been hitting up gas stations filling up their generators. They're trying to make it a couple more days in this frigid cold.

The rain and ice that fell Sunday coated tree branches and then the foot or more of snow that fell Monday brought down a lot of trees, taking power lines with it.

"It's pretty bad out here. We got clobbered," a resident said.

"Everybody in this gas station's gassing up with gas cans," a customer said.

"It is what it is," they lamented. "It's winter and we live in Sussex County."

The police station is one of Sparta's warming centers. It's estimated that the power will be back sometime Thursday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherspartasussex countysnow stormsnowweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NY area digs out from snowstorm, thousands without power
States of emergency declared as snow falls across NY area
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang self
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
Neighbor's death causes electric bill mix up for NJ woman
Teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
Show More
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
How much snow did you get?
More TOP STORIES News