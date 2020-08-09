Thousands still in the dark as heat wave returns after Isaias in Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6363446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another heat wave rolled into the Tri-State area Sunday as over 300,000 residents and businesses waited for electricity to return after last week's tropical storm.The race to restore fuel for desperately needed air conditioners, refrigerators and electronic devices as another work week approached was in full swing under sunny skies as thousands of power company workers tried to restore energy before temperatures lurch toward 90 degrees on Monday.There are still about 8,000 without power in the city, and most of those 6,000 are right here in Queens.There have been promises from the utility that most would've been restored by Sunday night, but clearly that deadline has come and gone with many still in the dark.ConEd said they're making progress, although it might not be as fast as many would like.On Long Island, 25,000 are still in the dark.PSEG has told some customers they'll have power back Monday night.But that's nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias, and several days of being strung along by the utility company.Some say they're being put at risk because they depend on power to refrigerate their medicine.Many are wondering why some neighborhoods are seeing more outages than others."Nobody made a plan or effort to redo our infrastructure and if you look in this community, we pay one of the highest tax rates in this whole country, and it's appalling," a resident said."I don't understand why it hasn't been a priority at this point," another said.The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into the power company's response.PSEG says it will cooperate with the investigation, once it gets everyone's power back.Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to 741,000 customers and expected 90% of its clients to have power by Sunday evening. But its online map of communities showed that most communities would not be fully restored until Monday or Tuesday.It said about 93,000 customers among its 1.3 million customer base remained without service.Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted recovery efforts, including hiring restoration crews from state's currently on the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey quarantine list."In the middle of a COVID pandemic, 'Hey, I got a quarantine on people from South Carolina, (but) please come on up and fix our wires,'" he said. "But we're getting people tested and we're fixing the wires. Number one safety, we've got to get electricity back on."Lamont said all those out-of-state line workers are considered essential and are not being subjected to the 14-day quarantine.About 5,800 customers of several utilities in New Jersey remained without power Monday morning(Some information from the Associated Press)----------