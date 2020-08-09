Thousands still without power one week after Isaias in Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6363446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York area is in the midst of another heat wave, this as over 77,000 residents and businesses remain without electricity after last week's tropical storm.Isaias carved a path of destruction throughout the Tri-State, downing trees and power lines and leaving more than 1 million residents and businesses in the dark at the peak of the outages.Now, the race to restore power for desperately needed air conditioners, refrigerators and electronic devices remain in full swing under sunny skies as thousands of power company workers tried to restore energy with temperatures in the 90s again on Tuesday."ConEd and PSEG did a lousy job," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a technical term, 'lousy job.' They were not prepared, and they didn't anticipate what it would take to get back online quickly...(Residents) are fed up, and they're right, and I'm with them."There were still about 4,200 without power in the city as of Tuesday morning, with most of those -- about 3,400 -- in Queens.There had been promises from Con Edison that most would've been restored by Sunday night, but that deadline came and went with many still in the dark.Still, ConEd said they are making progress, although it might not be as fast as many would like -- especially in Rochelle Village, where all you hear are generators and angry customers."Wednesday, they told us we would get it Thursday," Kwame Inniss said. "Thursday, they say Friday. And every day, it keeps changing."Each day on 173rd Street, they've been hanging on to ConEd's promises of when their power would be restored, even getting a text Saturday that they were back in business. But still, there's no power."They say they're sorry, there's no estimated time for power," Inniss said. "At night, everybody sitting outside until they're ready to go to bed, and then they go inside their house...They need to get their act together. We be paying you all the time. Soon as we owe you money, you want to disconnect our power. And you're not doing your job."And the frustration is growing, with many having to throw out hundreds of dollars worth of food. And as it gets hotter, everyone is turning to their cars, including 1-month-old Bryson's grandmother, trying to keep the brand new baby cool."At night we have to be in the car," she said. "We have to be outside because it's hot."About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm.PSEG reported Tuesday morning that more than 30,000 customers remained without power and power may not be restored until at least Wednesday.PSEG President Daniel Eichhorn said as crews make repairs they are finding more damage, which is slowing down the restoration estimates."What we're finding in this storm is that work that we're finding and additional work that continues to come in is significant," he said.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned PSEG Monday that they are in danger of losing its franchise because of the "lousy" job they have been doing."I want the utilities to know that we do not abide by the concept in New York that anything is too big to fail," he said. "Your franchise can be revoked."Eichhorn would not comment on the Governor's comments."It's just been impossible to stay in the house. It's just so hot," said resident Lori Jakers who lives on Opal Drive, in Plainview.Resident Vincent Bono said he wishes PSEG had been more honest about when power would be restored instead of delaying it day after day"Just tell me the truth," he said. "That way we can gauge what we have to do."Some say they're being put at risk because they depend on power to refrigerate their medicine, and many are wondering why some neighborhoods are seeing more outages than others."Nobody made a plan or effort to redo our infrastructure, and if you look in this community, we pay one of the highest tax rates in this whole country," one resident said. "It's appalling."Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she has sent two letters to PSEG requesting that they refund customers for spoiled food and medication and they also offer people refunds on their bills for the month of August."We are calling on PSEG Long Island to right some of the wrongs of their botched and inadequate storm response," she said.Eichhorn said the company has received a number of requests that the utility company offer to pay for spoiled food and other items. He said the company will issue a statement later on the topic.The New York Attorney General has also launched an investigation into the power company's response. PSEG says it will cooperate fully once everyone's power is back.Con Edison crews remained in the streets of Westchester on Tuesday morning providing power to customers affected by Isaias. More than 7,100 residents remain in the dark.More than 3,800 restoration workers, about 1,800 of whom are Con Edison employees, continue to remove trees and downed wires, repair - and in many instances rebuild - equipment destroyed in the storm. Crews have been working around-the-clock to restore power to customers."We have an army of crews dedicated to the task of safely restoring service to customers affected by the devastating storm," said Robert Schimmenti, Con Edison's senior vice president of Electric Operations. "It is our singular focus and will remain so until every customer is back in service."New Rochelle may be Westchester's second-biggest city, but at first, even mayor Noam Bramson said he couldn't get through to ConEd."At least initially there were serious problems on that front where only in the last 24 hours do I feel like I have a handle on what's going on within the borders of New Rochelle," Bramson said.ConEd had no response to the governor's comments that its franchise could be revoked, but did say the end is near when it comes to its restoration work and promised most Westchester customers will be back in business by Monday night.Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to 741,000 customers and expected 90% of its clients to have power by Sunday evening. But its online map of communities showed that most communities would not be fully restored until Monday or Tuesday.The utility said about 35,000 customers among its 1.3 million customer base remained without service on Tuesday morning.Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted recovery efforts, including hiring restoration crews from state's currently on the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey quarantine list."In the middle of a COVID pandemic, 'Hey, I got a quarantine on people from South Carolina, (but) please come on up and fix our wires,'" he said. "But we're getting people tested and we're fixing the wires. Number one safety, we've got to get electricity back on."Lamont said all those out-of-state line workers are considered essential and are not being subjected to the 14-day quarantine.About 780 customers of several utilities in New Jersey remained without power Tuesday morning, as efforts to restore electricity in the Garden State were nearing completion.That's down from more than 1 million without power at the height of the outages. Most of those remaining are in Morris, Essex, Salem and Bergen counties.JCP&L reported crews have replaced more than 140,000 feet of wire, hundreds of poles and worked through more than 400 closed roads. The utility was projecting to have the power back by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.PSE&G said its workers have restored service to 99.5% of the customers who lost electricity during the storm.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------