Severe thunderstorms cause damage in Toms River and other areas throughout the Tri-State

The weather was so severe that it triggered a tornado warning for a short period of time during the afternoon for parts of New York and New Jersey.
Toms River was among the places in New Jersey hardest hit by the storm as it moved through around 3 p.m.
The Toms River Police Department issued a warning to residents to stay clear of Bay Avenue between Hooper Avenue and Vaughn Avenue where downed wires and debris could be found.
Off of bay ave, Toms River, NJ tornado damage— gary (@garywhitt97) April 21, 2020
.@weatherchannel
.
.
.#severeweather #tornado #wind pic.twitter.com/3LMqmeLVcq
There were damage reports that a home was struck by lightning on Lester Road and multiple trees were uprooted near Vaughn Avenue.
In South Orange, strong winds knocked down a tree and a power poll.
Meanwhile, pink lightning was captured in the skies over Manalapan.
Meanwhile in #newjersey pic.twitter.com/unl8Y0VMxu— Dave (@dave_d__) April 21, 2020
The storms left about 20,000 customers across New Jersey without power.
Major power outages were also reported on Long Island where nearly 2,000 customers were left in the dark.
